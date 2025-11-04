A fresh Metroid Prime 4: Beyond trailer slides into view

The release of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is getting close, and we’ve all been clamouring to see some new footage from it. Well, now we’ve got another minute of it — some of it’s new, and it’s put together much better than the previous trailers.

We get to see Samus shooting, biking, and taking on bosses — all set to some moody music. Metroid Prime 4: Beyondlaunches on December 4th. Preorder bonuses in Australia recently went live: EB Games has a neat desk mat, while JB Hi-Fi offers a metal keyring. The Samus and Samus & VI-O-LA amiibo release on November 6th, that’s right, this week.

What did you think of this newest trailer? Let us know in the comments.