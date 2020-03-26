A double dose of Star Wars coming to Switch, Jedi Academy today, Racer soon

There was a double dose of Star Wars announced during last night’s Nintendo Direct. Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy was shadow-dropped on us, it’s available now. It had been floating around there for a while but it’s good to see it come out now.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy: Enter Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy to learn the ways of the Force! Players can customize their Jedi looks and battle online with up to 16 players when Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy launches on Nintendo Switch … today!

The real surprise was that Star Wars Racer, the classic Nintendo 64 title will be coming to the Switch at some time in the future as well.