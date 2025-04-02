A brand new Donkey Kong game, Donkey Kong Bananza is coming to Switch 2 this July

This morning, Nintendo revealed only a handful of Nintendo-developed games during the Switch 2 reveal, but what we got was huge. A brand-new, Donkey Kong 3D platformer – complete with new DK and world design.

Get ready for Donkey Kong Bananza, a brand-new 3D platforming action adventure – available exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2. Crash, bash, and climb through nearly everything in DK’s path and tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw in groundbreaking exploration. The more that is demolished with powerful punches, the more areas open up to discover.

You won’t have to wait long for this one too, it’s coming out in July 17th, 2025. More on this one soon.