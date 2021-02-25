634
0

A 20-minute Pokémon Presents event has been announced for tonight

by Oliver BrandtFebruary 25, 2021

Hold onto your hindquarters trainers, because the time you’ve been waiting for is finally here.

The Pokémon Company has announced that a new Pokémon Presents video will premiere tonight/early tomorrow morning, depending on where you’re located in Australia. The presentation will last about 20 minutes, and is expected (but not confirmed) to feature information and announcements related to video games and Pokémon products releasing in 2021 – the 25th anniversary of Pokémon.

The video will premiere on The Pokémon Company’s YouTube page, and you can see the full times for Australia below.

RegionTime
WA (AWST)11:00 pm, Friday 26 Feb
NT (ACST)12:30 am, Saturday 27 Feb
QLD (AEST)1:00 am, Saturday 27 Feb
SA (ACDT)1:30 am, Saturday 27 Feb
VIC/ACT/NSW/TAS2:00 am, Saturday 27 Feb
What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Pokemon
Tags
Pokemon, Pokemon 25th
,
About The Author
Oliver Brandt
News Editor, sometimes-reviewer, and Oxford comma advocate. If something's published on Vooks, there's a good chance I looked over it first. I spend way too much on games and use way too many em dashes.

Leave a Response