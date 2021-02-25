A 20-minute Pokémon Presents event has been announced for tonight
Hold onto your hindquarters trainers, because the time you’ve been waiting for is finally here.
The Pokémon Company has announced that a new Pokémon Presents video will premiere tonight/early tomorrow morning, depending on where you’re located in Australia. The presentation will last about 20 minutes, and is expected (but not confirmed) to feature information and announcements related to video games and Pokémon products releasing in 2021 – the 25th anniversary of Pokémon.
❗— Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 25, 2021
Get ready, Trainers.
A Pokémon Presents video presentation will be taking place on the official Pokémon YouTube channel tomorrow—Friday, February 26—at 7:00 a.m. PDT.
🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe–hit that bell to be the first in the loop! https://t.co/EWuPwUX9s2 pic.twitter.com/zisPK8Xa6e
The video will premiere on The Pokémon Company’s YouTube page, and you can see the full times for Australia below.
|Region
|Time
|WA (AWST)
|11:00 pm, Friday 26 Feb
|NT (ACST)
|12:30 am, Saturday 27 Feb
|QLD (AEST)
|1:00 am, Saturday 27 Feb
|SA (ACDT)
|1:30 am, Saturday 27 Feb
|VIC/ACT/NSW/TAS
|2:00 am, Saturday 27 Feb
