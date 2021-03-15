8Bitdo’s Pro 2 adds back paddles and profile switcher

There are several thousand different third party Nintendo Switch controllers out there; one that’s been there for a while has been 8BitDo’s range of controllers. Now the company is back with its next flagship controller.

The 8BitDo Pro 2 is the follow up to the Pro+ range and now comes with back paddles at the rear. Also new to the Pro 2 is the ability to switch profiles between three different consoles setups. No longer do you need the app to change them. As before, you can use this controller on the Switch, Android, iOS and PC.

There is an app included to set them up, and it now works on iOS and Android so that you can adjust profiles on the go. PC and Mac support is still there as well.

The 8Bitdo Pro 2 will ship in April, unfortunately it’s only available from the US version of Amazon right now but we’ll update this story once some local stores start stocking it. A carrying case and smartphone clip are also on the way.