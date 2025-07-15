8BitDo is back with a Pro 3 Controller, now in GameCube purple 

Advertisement

8BitDo is back with a new entry in its Pro controller line — the third one, in fact — and it’s called the Pro 3, funnily enough.

Compatible with both the original Switch and the Switch 2, the controller retains the familiar design but packs in a host of new features and updated tech.

On the outside, you’ve got swappable AB and XY buttons so you can set them up the right way, along with L4 and R4 triggers, two back buttons, rumble and gyro support, and hall effect triggers. The analogue sticks are TMR sticks, which use magnetic resistance to detect movement.

It also comes with its own charging dock — and now, you can even get it in purple.

So far the controller is only available from 8BitDo themselves, and it ships in August, by then we might know when and if it’ll be distributed here locally. But check it out here, it’ll set you back over $100AUD including shipping.