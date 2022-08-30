8BitDo announces the Switch compatible Ultimate Controller

The maker of fine controllers, 8Bitdo, is back with an all-new controller. The Ultimate Controller comes in three versions: a Bluetooth version, which is compatible with the Switch, and a Wired version, which is also compatible with the Switch. There’s also a 2.4ghz Wireless version for Windows.

So what makes this Ultimate? The Bluetooth and 2.4ghz versions have two back paddle buttons for more functions, 22-hour battery life, and even a dock to keep it charged. They even have rumble and motion controls.

The biggest thing, though, are Hall Effect joysticks which are only available on the Bluetooth version. These sticks use magnets instead of potentiometers to calculate, so they are not prone to drift issues. While they have been used in gaming controllers before, they’re usually used in machinery where precision and longevity are vital.

These controllers are available in the US to preorder now and will be released on October 28th. We’ll find out when, where and how much they’ll be available here in Australia.