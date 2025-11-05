84% of Nintendo Switch 2 players owned a Switch, too

Yesterday, Nintendo provided an update on its financials, including how many Switch 2 consoles were sold, along with updates on Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.

Aside from the updates on game sales and money coming in and out, we got some interesting information about who bought a Nintendo Switch 2. According to Nintendo, a massive 84% of people who bought the new console owned a Switch previously. Just 16%, then, were people who had never owned a Switch before.

Image: Nintendo

Nintendo says then, “This high percentage shows that many consumers who enjoyed Nintendo Switch are smoothly transitioning to Nintendo Switch 2, allowing us to maintain our relationships with them across platform generations.”

This is backed up by a second bar chart showing the split of years when people bought the original Switch and upgraded. While the biggest slice is people from 2017 (early adopters), those from 2018, 2019, and of course 2020 also make up a big chunk of new Switch 2 owners. The percentage for each year isn’t displayed, so we don’t know the exact figures.

Source: Nintendo IR