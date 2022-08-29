7-Eleven in Japan has Splatoon 3 themed food, including a Turf War curry
Splatoon 3 is a big deal, and nowhere else is it more promoted than in Japan. So much so that at 7-Eleven, they’re doing an entire range of Splatoon 3-themed foods.
How about some Apple and Grape jelly? There’s also purple melon bread, doughnuts, and even a squid burger. For the vegetarians, you can also get almond tofu coated in strawberry jelly.
But the piece de resistance has to be European Beef vs Butter Chicken Territorial Battle (aka Turf War) Curry. Very on theme with Splatoon 3, the two sides battling over territory, not the whole butter chicken part. There’s also ramen and lollies. Fun!
Unless you’re heading to Japan in the next few days, there’s zero chance you’ll be able to savour these squish-ish treats. If you do go, you can enter the lottery to win some of the goods below as well.
All we get a 7-Eleven here is heat affected chocolate…