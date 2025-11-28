4Gamers Switch 2 Accessory Range – Review

4Gamers were nice enough to send out their new range of Nintendo Switch 2 gear. All of it sits on the more affordable side, which is something we all need more than ever. We’ve got four items from their lineup to review, and there’s one common thing worth pointing out. All of their packaging is completely plastic-free. The stickers, the inserts, the padding and the protection can all be recycled, which is pretty great.

4Gamers Radar RGB Light Up Gaming Headset ($69.95 RRP)

Having just finished writing another review for a cheaper headset, then having to write this one which is the same price as the other one that was on sale, I was expecting a similar level of quality from this set of cans – but aside from a flash design and comfortable wear, the 4Gamers Radar RGB Light Up Gaming Headset underwhelms in one place – audio quality.

Picking up these aviator-style headphones, they look pretty neat, like something a helicopter pilot would wear but with one difference: there’s a trippy 3D tunnel effect on either side. You can cycle through a number of colours or pull off a rainbow effect. Now you obviously can’t see them when you’re wearing it, but it does still look neat. It’s completely optional too because you can just turn it off and have the mirror instead. That does mean you have to charge these headphones, but it’s only for this effect and it seems to last a while.

Wormhole through your head.

The chunky cup design too, along with the nice breathable headband, are comfortable to wear for longer periods of time. The fabric padding did get a little warm, but it blocked out noises from outside quite well. There are only a few controls on the headset: a mute button for the mic, and a wheel for the volume. There are controls for the light effects as well.

The microphone pop filter on mine fell off out of the box and I’ve struggled to keep it on as it just seems to come off. But when it’s on, it does block out a lot of background noise and the audio quality won’t win any awards, but it’ll get you by as you slag off your mates.

The only real downside on this budget headset however is the audio quality. First, the good stuff – the bass is quite good. The bad stuff? Almost everything else. The sound just has this muddled effect over it for the entire time. It’s not like you can’t hear anything, but playing back some tracks from Mario Kart World, and music, you can tell there’s some mushiness going on.

With them off, it’s just a mirror.

There’s always going to be some compromises when you get a budget headset, and while this is well built and has a cool effect on the cups, and I could even put up with a terrible microphone because they’re almost funny (just watch any DankPods video), the audio being mushy really lets down an otherwise alright package. If you can pick them up on sale (which they currently are, then you’ll do alright).

We also got a non-mirror version of this headset in Switch 2 light red and light blue style, they’re exactly the same aside from the design differences.

4Gamers Magnetic Quad Charger ($39.95 RRP)

There are so many quad chargers out there that you can really pick and choose the one that suits your needs. Too much RGB? Not enough RGB? Circle base, square base, whatever works for your setup. For this 4Gamers one, it is a pretty muted affair. Plugging in with the included and nicely braided USB-C cable, you get a little white light on the top with an illuminated 4Gamers logo.

Look, for me, I probably do not need another standby LED on in any room of my house, but it looks neat. Then there are two plus and two minus lights showing you where to put the left and right Joy-Con 2s. Simple stuff. It is red when it is charging and green when it is done. The base is weighted enough that if you pull down when you remove the controllers, you can do it one-handed.

4Gamers Premium Travel Case

On first impression, whoa buddy, this is a big case. It’s easily the thickest case I’ve reviewed for the Switch 2 so far, even bigger than the Belkin one with the battery in it. But there’s some method to the madness, because when you open it up, the whole top area isn’t just a pouch. There are slots to store a couple more Joy-Cons and a USB-C cable or even a charger. The slots are clearly built for original Joy-Cons, but you can put Joy-Con 2s in there, although they’re just sort of hanging out.

The rest of the case is pretty standard, with a flap for storing games that also acts as a screen protector and holder for the console. The outside is a nice material and feels super solid, although because it is so big up there things might pop out of their spot in the top and roll around depending on what you put in the upper area. This case also has one of those hidden behind a flap zippers, and it does it better than the Genki case, opening and closing easily.

4 Gamers Twin Screen Protectors ($12.95 RRP)

I’ve put so many screen protectors on my Switch 2 so far, and although this one doesn’t include a big alignment kit, they are pretty easy to apply. Like all the other gear here from 4Gamers, it comes in plastic-free packaging aside from the screen protector film itself, although the protectors are actually glass. There’s a microfibre cloth included, as well as a couple of wipes to make sure everything is tidy. It is certainly a more eco-friendly option compared to some other screen protectors out there.