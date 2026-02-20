30th Anniversary Pokémon Presents time locked in for next week

Next week’s Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents has been locked in for a late Friday night and early Saturday morning for Aussies.

This year’s Pokémon Presents will be a celebration of 30 years of Pokémon. We already know that Pokémon Fire Red and Leaf Green will be coming soon after the presentation, so what else could be happening?

Here’s when you’ll need to be awake:

AWST

Perth: Fri, 27 Feb 2026 at 10:00 pm

ACST/ACDT

Darwin: Fri, 27 Feb 2026 at 11:30 pm

Adelaide: Sat, 28 Feb 2026 at 12:30 am

AEST

Brisbane: Sat, 28 Feb 2026 at 12:00 midn

AEDT

Sydney: Sat, 28 Feb 2026 at 1:00 am

Melbourne: Sat, 28 Feb 2026 at 1:00 am

Hobart: Sat, 28 Feb 2026 at 1:00 am

Canberra: Sat, 28 Feb 2026 at 1:00 am

And for our international friends

London, United Kingdom Fri, 27 Feb 2026 at 2:00 pm GMT

Tokyo, Japan Fri, 27 Feb 2026 at 11:00 pm JST

Los Angeles, PT Fri, 27 Feb 2026 at 6:00 am PST

We’ll add an embed with the video once available.