30th Anniversary Pokémon Presents time locked in for next week
A celebration of 30 years of Pokémon.
Next week’s Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents has been locked in for a late Friday night and early Saturday morning for Aussies.
This year’s Pokémon Presents will be a celebration of 30 years of Pokémon. We already know that Pokémon Fire Red and Leaf Green will be coming soon after the presentation, so what else could be happening?
Here’s when you’ll need to be awake:
AWST
- Perth: Fri, 27 Feb 2026 at 10:00 pm
ACST/ACDT
- Darwin: Fri, 27 Feb 2026 at 11:30 pm
- Adelaide: Sat, 28 Feb 2026 at 12:30 am
AEST
- Brisbane: Sat, 28 Feb 2026 at 12:00 midn
AEDT
- Sydney: Sat, 28 Feb 2026 at 1:00 am
- Melbourne: Sat, 28 Feb 2026 at 1:00 am
- Hobart: Sat, 28 Feb 2026 at 1:00 am
- Canberra: Sat, 28 Feb 2026 at 1:00 am
And for our international friends
- London, United Kingdom Fri, 27 Feb 2026 at 2:00 pm GMT
- Tokyo, Japan Fri, 27 Feb 2026 at 11:00 pm JST
- Los Angeles, PT Fri, 27 Feb 2026 at 6:00 am PST
We’ll add an embed with the video once available.
