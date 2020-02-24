2020 Pokémon Oceania International Championships – all the winners

The Pokémon Oceania International Championships took place in Melbourne over the weekend. A new batch of champions was crowned across Pokémon VGC, Pokémon TGC, and Pokken Tournament.

Three winners from three different age brackets for the video and card games were crowned, Pokken had two divisions. It was the first international event that Pokémon Sword and Shield has been played meaning new teams and strategies.

The winners are all included below, but take a look at the amazing seven-year-old Simone Lim beating out an older opponent at the last minute in the VGC Junior Championship.

🏆 First #PokemonSwordShield International Champions

🏆 First #PokemonTCG: Sword & Shield Champions

🏆 First #PokkenTournamentDX Champions of 2020



Congratulations to all of our Oceania International Champions! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/q4nbTjSnBn — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 23, 2020

VGC – Masters Division

The first #PokemonSwordShield International Masters Division Champion has been decided! Congratulations, Marco! pic.twitter.com/WpupYjmXmH — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) February 23, 2020

VGC – Senior Division

Some impressive play nabs a victory for Jack Gilbert, who is crowned our first #PokemonVG champion of the weekend! pic.twitter.com/XAyiH0hdg2 — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) February 23, 2020

VGC – Junior Division

An INCREDIBLE read by Simone, leading to a victory and earning Simone the title of 2020 Oceania #PokemonVG Junior Champion! pic.twitter.com/liiJyEj09I — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) February 23, 2020

TCG – Masters Division

We have our Masters Division champ for #PokemonTCG! Congratulations to Nico Alabas for a well-fought victory, and congratulations to all of our #PokemonTCG winners this weekend! pic.twitter.com/qUb5t3wS0M — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) February 23, 2020

TCG – Senior Division

And Sobi Kwak manages to secure the victory, taking the title of #PokemonTCG Senior Division Champion of the 2020 Oceania Internationals! pic.twitter.com/Nzqq9zP2QO — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) February 23, 2020

TCG – Junior Division

Congrats to our Sponsored Junior Player: Lucas Oldale From Canada! He takes home the spiciest win from Australia! First OCIC International Champion! #Playpokemon #pokemon #Ultimatespicetcg pic.twitter.com/TR0itXfi0j — UltimateSpiceTCG (@SpiceTcg) February 23, 2020

Pokkén – Masters Division

A final exchange, and Potetin is victorious! A #PokkenTournamentDX champion has emerged for the 2020 Oceania Internationals Masters Division! pic.twitter.com/UA68FqmqmN — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) February 23, 2020

Pokkén – Senior Division