2020 Pokémon Oceania International Championships – all the winners
The Pokémon Oceania International Championships took place in Melbourne over the weekend. A new batch of champions was crowned across Pokémon VGC, Pokémon TGC, and Pokken Tournament.
Three winners from three different age brackets for the video and card games were crowned, Pokken had two divisions. It was the first international event that Pokémon Sword and Shield has been played meaning new teams and strategies.
The winners are all included below, but take a look at the amazing seven-year-old Simone Lim beating out an older opponent at the last minute in the VGC Junior Championship.
VGC – Masters Division
VGC – Senior Division
VGC – Junior Division
TCG – Masters Division
TCG – Senior Division
TCG – Junior Division
Pokkén – Masters Division
Pokkén – Senior Division
The parade of Oceania International Champions begins with Kitty, our #PokkenTournamentDX Senior Division Champion!
Congratulations! 🎉👑🏆 https://t.co/icn5xY05p7 pic.twitter.com/Rlav1UfXPg
— Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 22, 2020
