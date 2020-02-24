276
0

2020 Pokémon Oceania International Championships – all the winners

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 25, 2020

The Pokémon Oceania International Championships took place in Melbourne over the weekend. A new batch of champions was crowned across Pokémon VGC, Pokémon TGC, and Pokken Tournament.

Three winners from three different age brackets for the video and card games were crowned, Pokken had two divisions. It was the first international event that Pokémon Sword and Shield has been played meaning new teams and strategies.

The winners are all included below, but take a look at the amazing seven-year-old Simone Lim beating out an older opponent at the last minute in the VGC Junior Championship.

VGC – Masters Division

VGC – Senior Division

VGC – Junior Division

TCG – Masters Division

TCG – Senior Division

TCG – Junior Division

Pokkén – Masters Division

Pokkén – Senior Division

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Pokemon
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response