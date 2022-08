20 minute Pokémon Presents presentation later this week

The Pok√©mon Company has announced a fresh Pok√©mon Presents presentation for later this week. It’ll features for Pok√©mon Scarlet and violet as well as other Pok√©mon video games and apps.

The presentation will run for around 20 minutes. It’s not too late either for a lot of Australia either.

Here’s when you’ll need to stay up to on Wednesday night.

Perth – Wed, 3 Aug 2022 at 9:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Wed, 3 Aug 2022 at 10:30 pm ACST

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart – Wed, 3 Aug 2022 at 11:00 pm AEST