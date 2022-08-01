20 minute Pokémon Presents presentation later this week
The Pokémon Company has announced a fresh Pokémon Presents presentation for later this week. It’ll features for Pokémon Scarlet and violet as well as other Pokémon video games and apps.
The presentation will run for around 20 minutes. It’s not too late either for a lot of Australia either.
Here’s when you’ll need to stay up to on Wednesday night.
- Perth – Wed, 3 Aug 2022 at 9:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Wed, 3 Aug 2022 at 10:30 pm ACST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart – Wed, 3 Aug 2022 at 11:00 pm AEST
‼️ Attention, Trainers! ‼️— Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 1, 2022
Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6AM PT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation with updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including #PokémonScarletViolet!
🔔 https://t.co/4Y2yC8uitL pic.twitter.com/oUTbNln64c
What's your reaction?
Awesome
82%
Oh wow!
9%
Great
9%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments