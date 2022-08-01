20 minute Pokémon Presents presentation later this week

The Pokémon Company has announced a fresh Pokémon Presents presentation for later this week. It’ll features for Pokémon Scarlet and violet as well as other Pokémon video games and apps.

The presentation will run for around 20 minutes. It’s not too late either for a lot of Australia either.

Here’s when you’ll need to stay up to on Wednesday night.

Perth – Wed, 3 Aug 2022 at 9:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Wed, 3 Aug 2022 at 10:30 pm ACST

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart – Wed, 3 Aug 2022 at 11:00 pm AEST