13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim coming to Switch in 2022

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 29, 2021

Atlus has announced over the weekend that the Vanillaware developed RPG, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim mixes a side-scrolling visual novel and a real-time strategy game where 13 different characters fight in giant mechas. 

Vanillaware previous works include Odin Sphere, Dragon’s Crown and Muramasa: The Demon Blade on the Wii. 

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim arrives on April 12, 2022.

