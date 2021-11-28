13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim coming to Switch in 2022
Atlus has announced over the weekend that the Vanillaware developed RPG, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is coming to the Nintendo Switch.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim mixes a side-scrolling visual novel and a real-time strategy game where 13 different characters fight in giant mechas.
Vanillaware previous works include Odin Sphere, Dragon’s Crown and Muramasa: The Demon Blade on the Wii.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim arrives on April 12, 2022.
