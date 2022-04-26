1000+ games going on sale this week on the Nintendo Switch eShop
It’s been a while, but we’ve finally got a big eShop sale on the way. The “Spring Into Action” sale will have over 1000 games on sale later this week.
Now being that it’s called the Spring in Action, I can’t wait to see what localised name we get instead. (It’s Autumn here, Northern Hemisphere people).
There’s no preview of what games will go on sale for our sale, they could be different to the UK list anyway. There is a Golden Week sale for Japan as well this week, we think it could be similar offerings to that.
Check back late Thursday night for the full listings.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
25%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
50%
Fresh
25%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments