10% off Nintendo eShop cards this week at Woolies

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 6, 2025
Didn’t take long for eShop cards to go on sale in 2025, the first store offering the standard 10% this time is Woolworths. The discounted price will start on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025 and run for a week until the 14th – standard stuff.

10% off? That’s good.

But most of the Nintendo games on the Holiday Sale end today? That’s bad.

There’s still a lot more on sale until the 12th! That’s good!

We’re assuming all denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;

  • $60 eShop card becomes $54
  • $30 eShop card becomes $27
  • $15 eShop card becomes $13.50

Fingers crossed for a discount bigger than 10% before Nintendo talks about the you-know-what.

Thanks to GCDB for the heads up.

