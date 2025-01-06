10% off Nintendo eShop cards this week at Woolies
Didn’t take long for eShop cards to go on sale in 2025, the first store offering the standard 10% this time is Woolworths. The discounted price will start on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025 and run for a week until the 14th – standard stuff.
10% off? That’s good.
But most of the Nintendo games on the Holiday Sale end today? That’s bad.
There’s still a lot more on sale until the 12th! That’s good!
We’re assuming all denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;
- $60 eShop card becomes $54
- $30 eShop card becomes $27
- $15 eShop card becomes $13.50
Fingers crossed for a discount bigger than 10% before Nintendo talks about the you-know-what.
Thanks to GCDB for the heads up.
