10% off Nintendo eShop cards next week at Woolies

We were spoiled earlier this year with 20% off eShop cards, but we’re not going to scoff at this either. From next week, Woolworths will have 10% off eShop cards. As with previous promotions, you’ll need to scan your Everyday Rewards card to get the discount.

The promotion runs from November 5th to November 11th and is in-store only. The Halloween sale is on right now, or you could use this opportunity to buy a voucher before they’re gone for good.

We’re not sure which denominations will be on sale, but here’s the discount you can expect.

$60 eShop card becomes $54

$30 eShop card becomes $27

$15 eShop card becomes $13.50

Thanks to GCDB for the heads up.