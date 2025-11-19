10% off Nintendo eShop Cards hitting Big W this week

What lucky timing, just in time for the Black Friday eShop sale. Big W will have 10% off Nintendo eShop cards from tomorrow, November 20th until November 26th. Just the one week, but at the same time as the big eShop sale – sweet!

You know the drill, Big W says that the 10% off excludes Nintendo Switch 2 Expansion Cards, so no direct discounts off Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrades and such.

As usual that means;

$15 eShop card becomes $13.50

$100 eShop cards becomes $90

$60 eShop card becomes $54

$30 eShop card becomes $27

Now what to pick from the sale to help maximise the discount.