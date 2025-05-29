10% off eShop cards coming to Big W, just in time for Switch 2

Advertisement

The first eShop card discounts of the Switch 2 era are here — and while it’s still just 10% off, we need it more than ever with the higher pricing of Switch 2 games.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen eShop cards discounted, but Big W is delivering the goods as part of their annual toy sale. The discounted price will start on June 10th, 2025, and run for a week until the 16th. So you’ll have a week to play Mario Kart, and figure out what you’d like off the eShop.

Big W says that the 10% off excludes Nintendo Switch 2 Expansion Cards, so no direct discounts off Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrades and such.

As usual that means;

$100 eShop cards becomes $90

$60 eShop card becomes $54

$30 eShop card becomes $27

$15 eShop card becomes $13.50

To put it in the context of a game: something like Mario Kart World drops from its eShop price of $119.95 to $107.95, while Welcome Tour is just $13.50. That’s a little better.

Now if only there was a replacement for the Gold Points program as well.