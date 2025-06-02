007 First Light, which is Switch 2 bound due to be revealed this week
During the Nintendo Switch 2 presentation, we learned that a new 007 game was coming to the Switch 2. At the time, it was only known as Project 007—but we now have an official title: 007: First Light.
From the name and the accompanying social media post, we’ve learned that this will be a James Bond game set early in his career, before he earns his 00 status. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long for more details—it’s Summer Game Fest this week (among other things), so we’ll likely learn more then.
007 First Light is being developed by IO Interactive, who also have HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition arriving on the Switch 2 this week.
#EarnTheNumber in 007 First Light, a new game by @iointeractive. Mission brief is headed your way soon. Stay tuned for more information.#007FirstLight pic.twitter.com/Zk46IqHQfb— 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) June 2, 2025