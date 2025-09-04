007 First Light shoots onto Switch 2 in March 2026

Overnight there was a PlayStation State of Play — usually something you can sleep through — but this one was all about IO Interactive’s upcoming James Bond game, 007 First Light. We finally got our first proper look at the game, which is also coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

The release date was confirmed for March 27th, 2026. Alongside the standard edition, a limited edition was also announced — though Switch 2 owners will miss out on that one (although there are some preorder bonuses). We’ll also miss out on a full physical release; instead, it’s arriving as a Game Key Card — which, honestly, we’d have been shocked if it wasn’t.

The State of Play featured over half an hour of gameplay, showing off two missions: one set in Slovakia, and another in jolly old England.

IO Interactive already has some Switch 2 experience under their belt with the Hitman World of Assassination trilogy, which recently received a patch to tighten up performance. They’ll need every bit of that expertise, because 007 First Light is quite the looker.